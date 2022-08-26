ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES REDEEM THEMSELVES IN KANSAS CITY

By Liz Alper

Photo: Wil Myers via @padres on Twitter

August 26, 2022 (Kansas City) - After a disappointing two games against the Guardians, the Padres embarked on a nine-game road adventure, starting with interleague play in Kansas City. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started tonight against Kris Bubic for the Royals.

The Padres got started right away in the first with a Josh Bell RBI single and a Wil Myers RBI double and the Padres led 3-0 after one.

Jurickson Profar added on in the second with a line drive to left field that scored Jose Azocar from first and the Padres led 4-0 after two.

Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth added on with solo homers in the third. Salvador Perez got the Royals on the board in the home half with a single that scored Nicky Lopez and the Padres led 6-1 after three.

Nick Pratto brought the Royals closer in the fourth with a two-run homer. M.J. Melendez hit a sac fly to score Drew Waters. Perez singled to score Lopez and the Padres saw their lead cut to 6-5 after four.

But they stayed ahead with Ha-Seong Kim’s single in the sixth that scored Austin Nola and the Padres led 7-5 after six.

Cronenworth added on with a single in the seventh that scored Josh Bell. Nola hit a sac fly to score Myers. Kim doubled to score two and the Padres led 11-5 after seven.

Kim hit a two-run homer in the ninth and the Padres powered to a 13-5 win in game one.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 4:10 p.m. Yu Darvish starts against Daniel Lynch for Kansas City.

