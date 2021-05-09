ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SALVAGE LAST GAME OF SERIES AGAINST GIANTS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer today. Via @padres on Twitter

May 9, 2021 (San Francisco) - The Giants have taken the series, so today’s game was just a freebie to see if the Padres could get one. Chris Paddack started against Johnny Cueto for San Francisco.

Finally, the Padres took the first lead of the game and against Johnny Cueto no less. In the second, Jake Cronenworth launched a two-run blast to right into the Bay. Fernando Tatis Jr. did the same, only his didn’t go into the Bay. It went to left center, but it was good enough and the Padres led 4-0 after two.

The Padres added more in the third with Wil Myers’ single to short right center to score Manny Machado and the Padres led 5-0 after three.

The finishing touches came for the Padres in the eighth when pitcher Jose Alvarez’s throw to second to complete a double play was airballed into center, allowing Victor Caratini to score on Tatis Jr.’s fielder’s choice. Mike Tauchman couldn’t make a diving catch on Trent Grisham’s two-RBI triple. Eric Hosmer singled on a ground ball to left to score Grisham and we were all left wondering where this offensive production was for the past two days as the Padres led 9-0.

Brandon Crawford hit a sac fly in the home half of the eighth to put the Giants on the board finally. Brandon Belt scored and the Padres led 9-1 after eight.

Jorge Mateo piled on with an RBI double that scored Cronenworth in the ninth. Ha-Seong Kim hit a sac fly that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres were able to avoid being swept with a 11-1 win and move to 19-16, in second place in the NL West just ahead of the Dodgers, who lost 2-1 to the Angels today.

