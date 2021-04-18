ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SAVE LAST GAME OF SERIES AGAINST DODGERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 18, 2021 (San Diego) - In a night of controversial strike calls, the Padres ended it with their first shutout loss and series loss of the season. Today’s rubber game was a freebie to see if they could get one from the Dodgers. Trevor Bauer started for LA against Blake Snell.

The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead in the second with Chris Taylor’s two-run home run to left center that gave LA a 2-0 lead after two.

The Padres got on the board in the fourth on a Jake Cronenworth solo homer to right and the Dodgers’ lead was cut to 2-1.

In the seventh, the Padres took charge. Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Eric Hosmer lined a double down the left field line that allowed Machado to score and tie the game at two after seven.

The Padres struck gold in the eighth with Hosmer’s single that scored Jurickson Profar. And Tommy Pham put the finishing touch on with a double to left that scored Hosmer and Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres were able to salvage one from the Dodgers with a 5-2 win and move to 10-7.

UP NEXT