By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 8, 2020 (Arlington, Texas) - The Padres are in danger of their season ending tonight, but they gave it their best in game three with Dustin May on the mound for the Dodgers against Adrian Morejon.

They got on their way to losing early. In the second, Cody Bellinger singled with runners in scoring position to score Max Muncy and the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead

But the Padres rallied back slowly in the home half of the second by loading the bases and Jake Cronenworth forcing a walk and a run home in Eric Hosmer to tie the game. Trent Grisham put the Padres ahead with a ground ball single, beat out the throw to first and scored Wil Myers to give the Padres a 2-1 lead after two.

But the Dodgers tied it up again in the third with a single from Corey Seager that scored Mookie Betts and Justin Turner singled to left to score Seager. A.J. Pollock hit a falling RBI single to left to score Turner. Joc Pederson lined a ball to left to score two runners and the Dodgers completed a big rally to go up 6-2 after three.

The Dodgers added more in the fourth with Will Smith’s single to center that scored Betts and LA led 7-2 after four.

Betts hit a sac fly to center in the fifth to score Pollock and the Dodgers increased their lead to 8-2 after five.

Julio Urias helped the Padres get a run back in the sixth with a balk that allowed Manny Machado to score. The Dodgers led 8-3 after six.

Smith laid the dagger into the Padres’ season with a line drive double to right to score two and put the Dodgers in double digits. Cody Bellinger tripled on a grounder to right to score another two. The Dodgers took the 12-3 lead to the finish line and ended an incredible Padres season. We’ll see ya in the spring, hopefully. The future is bright.