ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SHUT OUT BREWERS AGAIN BEHIND IMPRESSIVE GORE PERFORMANCE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 in six innings in the Padres' 4-0 win over the Brewers.  Via @padres on Twitter
 
June 4, 2022 (Milwaukee) - The Padres stopped their losing skid last night with a big 7-0 win and a nice night for Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.  They tried for another win tonight with MacKenzie Gore on the mound against Aaron Ashby for Milwaukee.

Jake Cronenworth opened the scoring in the third with a long double off the left field wall that scored Sergio Alcantara and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

 
Jurickson Profar added some insurance in the fifth with a sac groundout that scored Jose Azocar from third.  And then Cronenworth hit his fourth home run of the year just over the right field wall, good for two runs and the Padres took a 4-0 win to the house to take a 2-1 series lead.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber match is tomorrow at 11:10 a.m.  Mike Clevinger starts against Eric Lauer for the Brewers.
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon