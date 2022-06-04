ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SHUT OUT BREWERS AGAIN BEHIND IMPRESSIVE GORE PERFORMANCE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 in six innings in the Padres' 4-0 win over the Brewers. Via @padres on Twitter

June 4, 2022 (Milwaukee) - The Padres stopped their losing skid last night with a big 7-0 win and a nice night for Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove. They tried for another win tonight with MacKenzie Gore on the mound against Aaron Ashby for Milwaukee.

Jake Cronenworth opened the scoring in the third with a long double off the left field wall that scored Sergio Alcantara and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

Jurickson Profar added some insurance in the fifth with a sac groundout that scored Jose Azocar from third. And then Cronenworth hit his fourth home run of the year just over the right field wall, good for two runs and the Padres took a 4-0 win to the house to take a 2-1 series lead.

