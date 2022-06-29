ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SHUT OUT DBACKS TO SPLIT

By Liz Alper

Photo: Mike Clevinger went six innings and struck out six. Via @padres on Twitter

June 29, 2022 (Phoenix) - The Padres were owned in game one of the two-gamer in Phoenix, but they tried to split today with Mike Clevinger on the mound against Madison Bumgarner for Arizona.

Once again, we were scoreless until the fifth when Jake Cronenworth singled to scoreJurickson Profar and the Padres led 1-0 after five.

C.J. Abrams singled to score Ha-Seong Kim in the sixth and the Padres led 2-0 after six.

And to complete the triple threat, Luke Voit singled to score Cronenworth in the seventh and the Padres led 3-0 after seven.

The Padres added one more run for good measure in the ninth with a double from Cronenworth that scored Profar and the Friars succeeded in splitting the series at one game apiece with a 4-0 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres head up to L.A. for the weekend and four games with the Dodgers. Game one is tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. and can also be seen on FS1. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Mitch White for the Dodgers.