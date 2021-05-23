ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SINK MARINERS AGAIN FOR NINTH STRAIGHT WIN AND SWEEP

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 23, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres keep rolling. They’re now first in the NL West and have won eight straight. Now they looked for their third sweep in a row. Justin Dunn started for the Mariners against Yu Darvish.

The Padres got started early again with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s solo homer to left center in the second for a 1-0 lead after two.

Dunn erased that deficit with a double in the fifth to right to score Sam Haggerty and we were tied at one after five.

Tatis Jr. singled to left to score Jurickson Profar in the sixth. Wil Myers hit a sac fly to center to score Jake Cronenworth. Victor Caratini grounded out to score Tatis Jr. and the Padres tacked on four runs to lead 4-1 after six.

But in the seventh, Tatis Jr. decided he was done with the kids stuff and launched a 447-foot grand slam to center and the Padres took a big 8-1 lead after seven.

Ha-Seong Kim added the finishing touches with a triple in the eighth to left to score Caratini. Jose Godoy tried to rally for the Mariners in the ninth, but the Padres got their third sweep and ninth win in a row with a 9-2 win and take sole possession of first place in the NL West. They are also the first team to 30 wins and secure a 9-0 home stand.

UP NEXT

The Padres leave San Diego for a long road trip against National and American League teams, starting in Milwaukee. First pitch against the Brewers tomorrow is at 4:40 p.m. A pitcher yet to be named will start against Brandon Woodruff.