ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SINK MARINERS, TITANIC STYLE

By Liz Alper

May 21, 2021 (San Diego) - After sweeping two teams in a row, the Padres took a well-deserved break from NL play and welcomed the Mariners to San Diego. Chris Flexen started tonight’s game one for Seattle against Chris Paddack.

The Mariners took advantage of the Padres not being used to the AL early. Kyle Seager lifted an RBI single to right in the first to score Mitch Haniger and Seattle took a 1-0 lead.

Trent Grisham quickly erased that, however, with a long, deep solo homer to right to tie the game and Eric Hosmer gave the Padres the go-ahead with a ground ball single to right to score two. Tommy Pham singled on a line to left to score Hosmer and the Padres came out in style, leading 4-1 after one.

In the second, Fernando Tatis Jr. skyrocketed the Padres with a three-run blast to right, his 50th career homer. Pham hit a triple off the right field wall to score Hosmer and kick Flexen out of the game. He was replaced by J.T. Chargois, who got the final outs, but the Padres led 8-1 after two.

Jurickson Profar added more in the fifth with a bumpy single to left to score Ha-Seong Kim. Jake Cronenworth launched a double to right center that scored two and the Padres were in double digits. Tatis Jr. came back to the party with a single up the middle to score Cronenworth and the Padres tacked on four runs to lead 12-1 after five.

Cronenworth added the nail to the Mariners’ coffin in the seventh with the second Padres three-run bomb of the night to deep right and the Padres led 15-1.

Kim added the final dagger with a double to left in the eighth that scored Pham and the Padres destroyed the Mariners’ ship with a 16-1 win. They are now in first in the NL West at 28-17, tied with the Giants.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 5:40 p.m. Justus Sheffield starts for Seattle against Ryan Weathers.

