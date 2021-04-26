By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 26, 2021 (Phoenix) - After a well-deserved day off, the Padres headed to Phoenix for two games against the Diamondbacks. Chris Paddack started tonight’s game one against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

Classic Padres’ing gave the Dbacks the first lead of the game in the second. Jurickson Profar had an easy play on a fly ball to left, but there must’ve been a cute girl in the stands that Trent Grisham was trying to impress because he came in and ruined everything, two runs scored and Nick Heath tripled to give the Dbacks a 2-0 lead after two.

Manny Machado finally got the Padres on the board in the sixth with a sac groundout that scored Fernando Tatis Jr. and cut the Dbacks’ lead in half, 2-1.

But Arizona extended the lead further ini the home half in the sixth with David Peralta’s line drive RBI single to left. Carson Kelly blasted a two-run homer to left field to kick Paddack out of the game. He was replaced by Craig Stammen, who got the last two outs, but not before the Diamondbacks struck for three runs to take a big lead. It would carry them to the end, allowing them to win 5-1. The Padres fall to 13-12 and are now fourth in the NL West.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow night’s finale is at 6:40 p.m. Ryan Weathers starts against Taylor Widener for Arizona.

