ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SNAG GAME ONE FROM DODGERS

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s go-ahead run in the eighth was all the Padres needed to take game one in LA. Via @padres on Twitter

April 22, 2021 (Los Angeles) - We just recovered from the drama that was the Padres-Dodgers series last weekend, but we’re being subjected to it again and this time, for four days instead of three. And the Padres were just swept by the Brewers, so they’re already in a bad mood. Great. Ryan Weathers started tonight’s game one against Walker Buehler for LA.

Shockingly, it remained drama free. It also remained run free until the fourth when Manny Machado knocked an RBI single to left to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 1-0 after four.

Trent Grisham added on in the sixth with a 419 foot solo blast to right, his fourth of the season, to make it 2-0 Padres after six.

A.J. Pollock got the Dodgers on the board finally in the seventh with his first home run of the season, a blast to deep left off of Emilio Pagan. It was followed up by Sheldon Neuse’s solo shot to deep left center to tie the game.

But not to worry; in the eighth, Tatis Jr. grounded into a double play with runners at the corners. Jurickson Profar scored and that was somehow all the Padres needed to take it to the house and take game one with a 3-2 victory. The Padres move to 11-10.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow night’s game two is at 7:10 p.m. A great pitching matchup awaits in Yu Darvish against Clayton Kershaw for LA.

