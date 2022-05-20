ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SNEAK AWAY WITH EXTRA INNINGS WIN IN THE BAY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Sean Manaea via @padres on Twitter

May 20, 2022 (San Francisco) - After a successful series in Philadelphia, the Padres came back out west to the Bay Area for the weekend for a series with the Giants. Sean Manaea started tonight’s game one against Jakob Junis for San Francisco.

The Giants kicked things off in the second with Curt Casali’s sac fly to right that scored Wilmer Flores and San Fran led 1-0 after two.

The Padres easily tied the game in the third on one swing of the bat from Jorge Alfaro, who grounded a ball down the third base line that was ruled fair and was good enough for a double and a Trent Grisham score. Then Jake Cronenworth came to bat and found the Crone Zone, straightaway center, good for a two-run homer. Manny Machado scored from third on a wild pitch from Junis, but Darin Ruf, always a nemesis to the Padres, blasted a two-run homer in the home half of the third to left and the Padres clung to a 4-3 lead after three.

Ruf was dying to make the Padres’ lives miserable and in the fifth, he tied it up with a solo blast to the exact same place to tie us at four after six.

The Padres squeezed out the lead at the last minute in the eighth against Taylor Rogers’ brother, Tyler, when Wil Myers doubled to center to score two and the Padres led 6-4 after eight.

The game looked sold in the ninth, but the Giants loaded the bases via a couple of walks from Luis Garcia and Flores hit a looper into left that was good for two game-tying runs. Luckily, Garcia regained common sense and struck out the last batter and we were tied at six going into extras.

We went to extras and Machado drove a double to left center in the 10th to score Cronenworth. Jurickson Profar singled to score Machado. The Giants got one back in the home half, but the Padres played it cool and got the game one win, 8-7.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 1:05 p.m. and can also be seen on FS1. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Carlos Rodón for the Giants.

TRANSACTIONS