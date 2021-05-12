ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST ROCKIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Victor Caratini's grand slam gave the Padres the win in game one. Via @padres on Twitter

May 12, 2021 (Denver) - After a monster win last night, the Padres took on the Rockies twice today in a doubleheader to make up for Monday’s weather delay and finish up the series. Click the cut to see how the Pads fared in both games.

Game 1

Yu Darvish started game one against Jon Gray for the Rockies.

The Rockies took an early upper hand in the first with Trevor Story’s RBI single up the middle to center to score Garrett Hampson and Colorado led 1-0 after one.

The Padres finally tied it in the fifth with the bases loaded with a squeeze bunt from Trent Grisham that resulted in an RBI in Tucupita Marcano to tie the game at one after five.

In the sixth, we finally got to witness the return of Slam Diego. In Denver. Victor Caratini launched a high line drive over the right field wall and suddenly, the Padres were up 5-1.

The Rockies weren’t out yet. In the home half of the sixth, Ryan McMahon doubled to left and scored Story. Mark Melancon came in and gave up a sac fly to Elias Diaz that scored McMahon and the Padres’ lead wasn’t as comfortable, but they somehow avoided giving up tying and go-ahead runs to the Rockies in the seventh and took game one 5-3 to move to 21-16.

Game 2

Blake Snell started game two against Austin Gomber for the Rockies.

The Padres got the first upper hand in the second with a Ha-Seong Kim double to right that scored Austin Nola and gave the Padres a 1-0 lead.

But the Rockies were new and improved from game one and erased their deficit in the home half of the second when Josh Fuentes launched a two-run homer to left to give Colorado a 2-1 lead after two.

The Padres had to wait till the seventh to knot it up when Victor Caratini, who was the man of the first game, became the hero again with a single to right that scored Brian O’Grady. They threatened more, but Padres’ing led to some dumb attempts to steal third and we stayed tied at two after seven.

But in the final inning, Fuentes walked it off for Colorado on a single to left that scored Charlie Blackmon and the Padres split a doubleheader with a 3-2 loss in the nightcap and move to 21-17.

UP NEXT

The Padres get a day off before returning home to host the Cardinals. First pitch Friday night is at 7:10 p.m. Johan Oviedo starts for St. Louis against a pitcher yet to be named.

TRANSACTIONS