ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SQUEEZE OUT WIN TO TAKE SERIES

Photo: Trent Grisham via @padres on Twitter

June 27, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres suffered their worst loss of the season last night, getting creamed 10-1. They tried to recover and take the series today with Zac Gallen on the mound for Arizona against Yu Darvish.

Tommy Pham started things the way he did two nights ago with a solo homer to straightaway center in the first. Jake Cronenworth followed it up with a ground ball single up the middle to score Trent Grisham and the Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one.

The Dbacks threatened and got on the board in the fourth when Darvish threw a wild pitch, allowing Pavin Smith to score, but the Padres avoided a jam and got out of the inning with a 2-1 lead intact after four.

The Diamondbacks broke through after seven, loading the bases and driving in two runs on Eduardo Escobar’s fielder’s choice ground ball. Asdrubal Cabrera hit a sac fly that scored Josh Rojas and Arizona took a 4-2 lead.

The Padres rebounded quickly. Grisham doubled to score Jurickson Profar and Cronenworth singled to score Pham. The Padres reclaimed the lead on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s double and were able to take the series with a 5-4 win. They move to 47-33.

UP NEXT

The Padres will get tomorrow off to travel to Cincinnati to face the Reds for three games. First pitch on Tuesday is at 4:10 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Tony Santillan for the Reds.

