ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES START SECOND HALF WITH A BANG, SMASHING TWO FRANCHISE RECORDS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth hit for the third cycle in Padres history tonight. Via @padres on Twitter

July 16, 2021 (Washington, D.C.) - The Padres are back in action today for the second half of the season and they’re in our nation’s capital for the weekend for three games with the Nationals. Chris Paddack started tonight’s game one against Erick Fedde for the Nationals. And what happened next was unbelievable.

Both teams were ready to get back to baseball and it showed. Manny Machado singled in the first to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer singled to score him. Tommy Pham scored on a steal home and the Padres led 3-0.

It all evaporated in the home half of the first, however, when Juan Soto, fresh off his killer performance in the Home Run Derby, hit a three-run homer and we were tied at three after one.

But the Padres reclaimed the lead in the second with Jake Cronenworth’s double that scored two. Tatis Jr. scored on a Hosmer groundout and Wil Myers capped it off with Slam Diego’s introduction to the second half and the Padres led 10-3 after two.

From then on, it was all Padres. Cronenworth tripled in the third to score Tatis Jr. and the Friars led 11-3 after three.

In the fourth came more. Hosmer doubled to score Pham and the Padres led 12-3.

The Nationals did tally one in the home half of the fourth on Jordy Mercer’s sac groundout that scored Josh Harrison. The Padres led 12-4 after four.

Cronenworth’s homer in the fifth made it 13-4 Padres after five.

Moving to the sixth, Pham homered and Myers homered again, this time for two runs. Tatis Jr. singled on a ground ball to left to score two and Pham came to bat again and singled to left as well to score Ha-Seong Kim and more Friar onslaught made it 19-4.

Soto kept trying, homering again in the home half of the sixth. Gerardo Parra blasted a three-run bomb to center and the Padres led 19-8 after six.

More came in the eighth on Myers’ single up the middle that scored Pham and the Padres reached the 20s. Brian O’Grady lined a single to left to score two. Trent Grisham singled in the exact same way to score Victor Caratini and the Padres led 23-8 after eight. Were they finally satisfied?

Well, they had to get just one more in. In the ninth, Jorge Mateo homered and the Padres absolutely destroyed the Nats in the first game back from the All-Star break by a score of 24-8, smashing the franchise record of 20 runs. Cronenworth hit for the third cycle in franchise history. And the Padres move to 54-40.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Patrick Corbin for the Nats.

TRANSACTIONS