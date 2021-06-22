By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim via @padres on Twitter

June 22, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night was a memorable night for Yu Darvish as he became the first pitcher in MLB history to reach 1,500 strikeouts in under 200 games. And the Padres got the win on top of it. They tried to take the series tonight against Clayton Kershaw on the mound for L.A. against Blake Snell.

Jake Cronenworth picked up where he left off last night with a two-run blast in the first and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

Ha-Seong Kim added a nice nightcap in the fifth with a towering solo blast to left and the Padres led 3-0 after five.

In the eighth, the Dodgers started a rally and loaded the bases and Chris Taylor scored on a double play grounder. The Padres kept a 3-1 lead after eight.

Austin Barnes tried to rally again in the ninth with a solo homer to deep left, but the Padres held strong and stopped the rally and won 3-2 to take the series. They move to 44-32 on the season.

UP NEXT