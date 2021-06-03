By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

June 3, 2021 (San Diego) - A great road trip ended in a sweep in Chicago. The Padres were back home for the weekend facing the Mets for four games. Taijuan Walker started tonight’s game one for New York against Yu Darvish.

It took until the third for Fernando Tatis Jr. to launch a two-run blast to straightaway center to give the Padres a 2-0 lead after three. With the homer, Tatis Jr. ties for the league lead in home runs with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. with 17 home runs.

Jurickson Profar added some more in the fourth with a fly ball single down the left field line to score Victor Caratini and the Padres led 3-0 after four.

Tatis Jr. scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and the Padres led 4-0 after five.

The Mets found themselves on the board in the sixth with James McCann’s two-run line drive homer to left, but the Padres got out of a bases loaded jam and kept a 4-2 lead after six.

The Mets rallied again in the eighth with Billy McKinney’s long triple on a fly ball to right that scored Francisco Lindor, but the Padres stayed strong and held off the Mets in game one with a 4-3 win and move to 35-23.

