ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES STEAL ONE IN EXTRAS IN SAN FRAN

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth hit the extra innings base hit that gave the Padres the win. Via @padres on Twitter





October 2, 2021 (San Francisco) - With two days left in the season and no playoffs in sight, the Padres have reached level I Don’t Care, as evidenced by their shutout loss to the Giants last night. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started today’s game two against Kevin Gausman for San Fran.

The Giants kicked things off in the second after a leadoff double by Brandon Crawford. Kris Bryant grounded a single up the middle to score him and San Francisco led 1-0 after two.

The Padres finally managed to tie the game in the sixth on Manny Machado’s single to left that scored Trent Grisham and we were tied at one.

But of course, it was useless as in the very next inning, Austin Slater hit a high solo homer to left center and the Giants led 2-1 after six.

Machado saved the day again with a sac fly to left in the eighth to score Javy Guerra and tie the game once more. We were headed to extras tied at two.

Jake Cronenworth broke the ice in the 10th with a double that scored Victor Caratini and the Padres snagged one from the Giants with a 3-2 win. They move to 79-81.

UP NEXT

The final game of 2021 is at 12:05 p.m. tomorrow. A pitcher to be named will start against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

TRANSACTIONS