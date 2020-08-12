ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES STOPPED COLD IN GAME THREE AGAINST LA

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 12, 2020 (Los Angeles) - After a good win last night, the Padres set back out to take game three against the Dodgers. Zach Davies started against Tony Gonsolin for LA.

It was a pitchers’ duel until the fifth when Edwin Rios singled to score A.J. Pollock. Chris Taylor scored on a dumb decision by Davies to throw to second on a bunt. Rios stepped off the bag and was thrown out, but Taylor still scored and the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead after five.

The Dodgers added more in the eighth with a ground rule double by Cody Bellinger that scored Austin Barnes. Justin Turner put the nail in the coffin with his second home run of the year to straightaway center, good for three runs and the Dodgers took game three 6-0. The Padres remain in third in the NL West with an 11-8 record.

UP NEXT

The series finale is tomorrow night at 6:40 p.m. Chris Paddack starts against Julio Urias for the Dodgers.

Do you want to see more coverage of Padres baseball? Please donate to support our nonprofit sports reporting: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/donate