ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES STORM BACK TO SPLIT SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim hit a double and a home run today. Via @padres on Twitter

August 1, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres kick off August on a two-game losing streak. They had the opportunity to split against the Rockies today with Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado against Reiss Knehr.

The Padres rebounded in a big way. It all started with Jake Cronenworth’s two-run double in the first, followed by Ha-Seong Kim’s two-run double and the Friars led 4-0 after one.

Sam Hilliard put the Rockies on the board with a solo homer in the second. The Padres still led 4-1 after two.

Eric Hosmer added a double to left in the fourth and the Padres led 5-1 after four.

More slaughter came in the fifth with Wil Myers’ single that scored Cronenworth. The Padres led 6-1 after five.

Kim added a homer in the sixth and the Padres led 7-1 after six.

Austin Nola hit a sac fly in the seventh and the Padres succeeded in splitting the series 2-2 with the Rockies with an 8-1 win. They move to 61-46.

UP NEXT