ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES STORM BACK TO SPLIT SERIES

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Ha-Seong Kim hit a double and a home run today.  Via @padres on Twitter 
 
August 1, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres kick off August on a two-game losing streak.  They had the opportunity to split against the Rockies today with Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado against Reiss Knehr.

The Padres rebounded in a big way.  It all started with Jake Cronenworth’s two-run double in the first, followed by Ha-Seong Kim’s two-run double and the Friars led 4-0 after one.

 
Sam Hilliard put the Rockies on the board with a solo homer in the second.  The Padres still led 4-1 after two.
 
Eric Hosmer added a double to left in the fourth and the Padres led 5-1 after four.  
 
More slaughter came in the fifth with Wil Myers’ single that scored Cronenworth.  The Padres led 6-1 after five.
 
Kim added a homer in the sixth and the Padres led 7-1 after six.
 
Austin Nola hit a sac fly in the seventh and the Padres succeeded in splitting the series 2-2 with the Rockies with an 8-1 win.  They move to 61-46.
 
UP NEXT 
 
The Padres get a day off tomorrow and head up to the Bay Area to face Oakland for two games again.  Game one is on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.  Blake Snell will start against a pitcher to be named for the Athletics.
 

