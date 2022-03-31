ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SUFFER AGAINST DIVISION RIVALS

By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell via @padres on Twitter

March 31, 2022 (Scottsdale) - The Padres recovered nicely yesterday after that big Giants loss and now, they’re back in Scottsdale seeing the Diamondbacks for the first time. Blake Snell started against Luke Weaver for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks started early with Jake Hager’s double in the second that scored Jake McCarthy. Daulton Varsho singled to score Hager and Geraldo Perdomo scored on an error and Arizona led 3-0 after two.

Christian Walker added one in the fifth by scoring on an error and Arizona led 4-0 after five.

The Padres finally got on the board in the sixth with Jake Cronenworth’s double that scored Trent Grisham and the Diamondbacks led 4-1.

The snakes ran further away with Braden Bishop’s single in the sixth that scored Cooper Hummel. Seth Beer scored on an error and Arizona led 6-1 after six.

Jurickson Profar scored in the seventh, but Hager blasted a two-run homer in the bottom half to give the Dbacks the 8-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres go back to Peoria tomorrow for a night game against the Royals. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. A pitcher to be named starts for the Royals against Yu Darvish. The game will not be televised.

