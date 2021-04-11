ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SWEEP RANGERS WITH EASY 2-0 WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 11, 2021 (Arlington, Texas) - The Padres have gotten two big wins over the past few days, one of them historical. They looked to complete the sweep against the Rangers today with Adrian Morejon on the mound against Mike Foltynewicz for the Rangers. Craig Stammen replaced Morejon after Morejon suffered a left elbow/forearm strain in the first inning.

Trent Grisham finally broke the ice in the fourth with a line drive solo homer to right, his second of the season and of the series.

Manny Machado added his second homer of the year with a blast to left in the ninth. And that was it. Despite racking the score up since the season started, the Padres took a small 2-0 victory for the sweep of the Rangers and move to 7-3. The Padres now have the most shutouts in the MLB.

UP NEXT