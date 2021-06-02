ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SWEPT FOR FIRST TIME OF 2021

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 2, 2021 (Chicago) - The Padres kicked off June with a loss, which is so 2005. Today, they tried to avoid the sweep against the Cubs with Dinelson Lamet on the mound against Adbert Alzolay for Chicago.

Finally, the Padres kicked things off in the fourth with Ha-Seong Kim’s RBI single that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 1-0.





But the Cubs tied it up on a Padres error that allowed Anthony Rizzo to score and we were tied at one after four.





Rizzo doubled to score two in the fifth and the Cubs jumped out in front 3-1 after five.

The Cubs kept adding on. In the seventh, Ian Happ grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Sergio Alcantara to score and Javy Baez launched a two-run homer and the Cubs completed their sweep of the Padres with a 6-1 win. The Padres fall to 34-23.

UP NEXT

The Padres’ 10 game road trip is done and they’re headed home for a weekend entertaining the Mets. Game one of the four-game series is on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. Taijuan Walker starts for the Mets against Yu Darvish.





