ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE CHARGE IN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 1, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres kick off May in third in the NL West, a bit of a fall from grace after starting the season in first. But they’re back on the winning foot after snagging game one from the Giants last night. Anthony DeSclafani started tonight’s game two for San Fran against Blake Snell.

The Padres got themselves some insurance early in the first on a three-run bomb by Manny Machado to left center that gave them a 3-0 lead after one.

The Giants got on the board in the fifth with a solo deep drive to left from Mauricio Dubon. Darin Ruf, angry about his grand slam being overturned last night, singled to score DeSclafani, but Snell was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam and the Padres kept a 3-2 lead after five.

Jurickson Profar added one more in the eighth with a solo homer to right and Jake Cronenworth singled on a line drive to right to score two to give the Padres the 6-2 win and game two. They move to 16-12.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Kevin Gausman starts for San Francisco.

