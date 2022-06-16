ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE FIRST IN NL WEST WITH WINDY CITY SWEEP

By Liz Alper

Photo: the Grossmont High alum was phenomenal again, pitching seven innings with nine strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

June 16, 2022 (Chicago) - Last night, the Padres almost made it to 20 runs, Manny Machado got his 1,500th hit and the Cubs were left in the dust as the Padres displayed an epic show of offense. They looked for the sweep today with Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on the mound against Matt Swarmer for the Cubs.

Christopher Morel started the scoring in the first with a solo homer and the Cubs led 1-0 after one.

But just like last night, the Padres took over with a two-run homer by Nomar Mazara in the second. Jake Cronenworth doubled to score Trent Grisham. Andrelton Simmons singled in the home half to score Nico Hoerner and the Padres led 3-2 after two.

Manny Machado added on the fourth with a single that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres led 4-2 after four.

Eric Hosmer scored in the fifth and the Padres led 5-2 after five.

Profar added one more in the eighth with a line drive homer that hit the basket in right. After Hosmer committed an error that allowed Wilson Contreras to reach first in the home half of the eighth, Ian Happ hit a gapped double to left to score him and Jonathan Villar scored, but the Padres swept in the Windy City with a 6-4 win. With the win, the Padres hold sole possession of first in the NL West.

UP NEXT

The Padres head back west to Denver for the weekend. Game one against the Rockies is tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. MacKenzie Gore starts against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

