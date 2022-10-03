ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE GAME ONE AGAINST GIANTS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Wil Myers cracked a three-run homer in the eighth. Via @padres on Twitter

October 3, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres and Giants played the last series of the season, only this time, the Padres had something to play for, having clinched a postseason berth. John Brebbia started for San Francisco against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

The Padres finally broke the ice in the eighth with a double from Brandon Dixon that scored Trent Grisham. With the bases loaded, Josh Bell walked to score Dixon. Jake Cronenworth doubled to score another two and Wil Myers capped it off with a three-run blast and the Padres led 7-0 after eight.

Brandon Crawford put the Giants on the board with a single in the ninth that scored two. Joey Bart hit another two-RBI single, but the Padres avoided a scare and took game one 7-4.

