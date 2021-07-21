ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE GAME ONE OF DOUBLEHEADER BEFORE GAME TWO SUSPENDED

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

July 21, 2021 (Atlanta) - The Padres and Braves finally got to start their series yesterday and the Braves coasted to an easy 2-1 win. Today the two teams played a split doubleheader. Chris Paddack started in game one of the doubleheader against Kyle Muller for the Braves. Game One

The Padres broke the tie in the fourth when Jurickson Profar scored and the Friars took a 1-0 lead after four.

Fernando Tatis Jr. gave the Padres some breathing room in the fifth with a two-run shot for his 29th home run of the year, a National League high and the Padres led 3-0 after five.

The Braves climbed back into it in the sixth when Freddie Freeman scored on a passed ball and Austin Riley hit a sac fly to score Ozzie Albies, but that’s all they’d get in the shortened first game of the doubleheader as the Padres claimed a 3-2 win.

Game Two

Reiss Knehr started game two of the doubleheader against Bryse Wilson for Atlanta.

The Padres started things off with a bang in the first with Eric Hosmer’s sac fly that scored Trent Grisham. With the bases loaded, Wil Myers walked to score Tatis Jr. And Ha-Seong Kim doubled to score two and the Padres took a 4-0 lead after one.

Jake Cronenworth added one more in the second with a single that scored Grisham and the Padres upped their lead to 5-0.

The Braves stormed back in the home half of the second, starting with Guillermo Heredia’s double that scored Ozzie Albies. Orlando Arcia then hit a sac fly to score Riley. Next came another double from Ehire Adrianza that scored Heredia. And ex-Dodger Joc Pederson capped it off with a single that scored Adrianza and the Padres were hanging on by a slim 5-4 lead after two. And that’s how we ended; the game was suspended in the fifth due to rain. It will be made up at a later date.

UP NEXT

After horrible weather in Atlanta, the Padres head further south for everyone’s dream vacation: a weekend in Miami. Game one against the Marlins is at 4:10 p.m. tomorrow. The pitchers are yet to be named for both teams.

