ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE GAME ONE BY FORCE IN THE BAY

By Liz Alper

Photo: Austin Nola via @padres on Twitter

August 3, 2021 (Oakland) - After a needed day off after a tough series with the Rockies, the Padres visited the Bay Area for two days to play another two-game series against the Athletics. Blake Snell started tonight’s game one against Sean Manaea for Oakland.

Tommy Pham kicked things off in the first with a solo homer to center and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

New Padre Jake Marisnick started off the Friars’ big second inning with a single that scored Austin Nola. Pham hit a single that scored Ha-Seong Kim. Jake Cronenworth singled to score Marisnick and the Padres led 4-0 after two.

Nola added two more in the fifth with a double to left and the Padres led 6-0.

Starling Marte got the Athletics on the board with a towering homer to left in the home half of the fifth. The Padres still led 6-1 after five.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Trent Grisham singled to score two and the Padres took an 8-1 win to the farm to take game one of the series and move to 62-47.

UP NEXT

The matinee finale is at 12:37 p.m. tomorrow and is MLB.tv’s free game of the day. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Frankie Montas for Oakland.

TRANSACTIONS