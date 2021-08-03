ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE GAME ONE BY FORCE IN THE BAY

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Austin Nola via @padres on Twitter 
 
August 3, 2021 (Oakland) - After a needed day off after a tough series with the Rockies, the Padres visited the Bay Area for two days to play another two-game series against the Athletics.  Blake Snell started tonight’s game one against Sean Manaea for Oakland.
Tommy Pham kicked things off in the first with a solo homer to center and the Padres led 1-0 after one.
 
New Padre Jake Marisnick started off the Friars’ big second inning with a single that scored Austin Nola.  Pham hit a single that scored Ha-Seong Kim. Jake Cronenworth singled to score Marisnick and the Padres led 4-0 after two.
 
Nola added two more in the fifth with a double to left and the Padres led 6-0.
 
Starling Marte got the Athletics on the board with a towering homer to left in the home half of the fifth.  The Padres still led 6-1 after five.
 
With the bases loaded in the seventh, Trent Grisham singled to score two and the Padres took an 8-1 win to the farm to take game one of the series and move to 62-47.
 
UP NEXT
 
The matinee finale is at 12:37 p.m. tomorrow and is MLB.tv’s free game of the day.  Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Frankie Montas for Oakland.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Jorge Mateo designated for assignment
  • Matt Strahm activated
  • Taylor Williams on rehab assignment in El Paso
 

