ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE GAME ONE OF WILD CARD

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 7, 2022 (San Diego) - And we’re here. The MLB Postseason. And finally, the Padres were involved. They started their campaign in New York against the Mets in the National League Wild Card. Yu Darvish started against Max Scherzer for New York.

Josh Bell welcomed the Padres to the playoffs with a two-run blast in the first and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

Trent Grisham added on with a solo homer in the second to left center and the Padres led 3-0 after two.

Jurickson Profar joined in on the home run fun with a three-run blast in the fifth to left off the foul pole. Manny Machado hit another solo homer to finally kick Scherzer out of the game. Eduardo Escobar got the Mets on the board finally with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth and the Padres took game one of the Wild Card 7-1.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 4:37 p.m. and can only be seen on ESPN. Blake Snell will start.

TRANSACTIONS