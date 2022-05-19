ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TAKE PHILLY SERIES WITH EASY WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 19, 2022 (Philadelphia) - Last night was deja vu for the Padres as the Phillies beat them by the same score that the Padres beat them by on Tuesday night: 3-0. Both teams tried for the series win today with Yu Darvish on the mound against Kyle Gibson for Philly.

We went over an hour scoreless until Robinson Cano broke the tie in the fourth with a single that scored Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim’s sac fly that scored Wil Myers and that was all the Padres needed to coast to a 2-0 win and a 2-1 series win. They’re now in second place in the NL West with a 24-14 record.

UP NEXT

The Padres come back out west for the weekend with a trip to San Francisco. First pitch against the Giants is at 7:15 p.m. tomorrow night. Sean Manaea starts against Jakob Junis for San Francisco.