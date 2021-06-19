By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim's two-run homer in the eighth gave the Padres the win. Via @padres on Twitter

June 19, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres have taken two impressive games from the Reds. They looked to take the series tonight in game three with Vladimir Gutierrez starting for Cincinnati against Miguel Diaz.

Ironically, the Reds got things started today with Jesse Winker’s double in the first that scored Jonathan India and the Reds led 1-0.

Kyle Farmer doubled in the second to score a run and give the Reds a 2-0 lead after two.

But the Padres started to rally back. In the third, Jake Cronenworth blasted a two-run homer to tie the game at two after three.

And in the fourth, Manny Machado gave the Padres the lead with a three-run double and the Friars led 5-2 after four.

The Reds hung tight with Tyler Naquin’s single in the fifth that scored India. And then the lead evaporated as Eugenio Suarez doubled into left to score two and we were tied at five after five.

Just before we went to extras, Ha-Seong Kim saved us with a two-run bomb to left in the eighth and the Padres took the game and the series with a 7-5 win and moved to 41-32.

UP NEXT

The rubber match of this four game set is at 1:10 p.m. tomorrow. Luis Castillo starts for Cincinnati against Dinelson Lamet.

