ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TOP FISH IN GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jurickson Profar via @padres on Twitter

July 22, 2021 (Miami) - The Padres couldn’t play a lot in Atlanta due to rain (cue Californians asking “what’s rain?”). Hopefully a weekend in sunny Miami would do the trick and allow them to play baseball. Blake Snell started against Jordan Holloway for Miami.

Eric Hosmer kicked things off in the first by scoring to give the Padres a 1-0 lead after one.

In the fourth, Jurickson Profar singled to score Tommy Pham and the Padres led 2-0 after four.

Manny Machado added one more in the fifth with a sac fly that scored Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 3-0 after five.

But just like the Braves, the Marlins caught up starting in the seventh with Joe Panik’s single that scored Isan Diaz. With the bases loaded, Starling Marte walked and scored John Curtiss. But the Padres kept a slim 3-2 lead till the end to take game one and move to 57-42.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 4:10 p.m. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Zach Thompson for the Marlins.

OTHER NEWS

With his stolen base tonight, Fernando Tatis Jr. becomes fastest player by games to reach 50 career homers and 50 stolen bases in AL/NL history

TRANSACTIONS