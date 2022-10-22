ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TRAIL IN SERIES BY TWO GAMES WITH HARD LOSS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

October 22, 2022 (Philadelphia) - The Phillies hold a 2-1 series lead over the Padres, who looked to even the series again tonight. Mike Clevinger started against Bailey Falter for Philadelphia.

The first inning was wild. Manny Machado hit a solo homer, Brandon Drury hit a two-RBI double, Ha-Seong Kim singled to score Drury and then in the home half, Rhys Hoskins launched a two-run homer and Bryce Harper hit a double that scored J.T. Realmuto and the Padres saw what was once a four-run lead dissipate to a one run lead as they led 4-3 after one.

The Phillies were able to tie it in the fourth on a sac fly and we were tied at four after four.

Juan Soto saved the day again in the fifth with a line drive two-run homer to right off of ex-Padre Brad Hand, but Hoskins laughed at him and hit a two-run blast of his own in the home half. The Phillies jumped ahead when Harber knocked an RBI double to center that scored Realmuto. Even when Sean Manaea was pulled, Nick Castellanos hit a ball that carumed off of Jake Cronenworth’s glove and into center, allowing Harper to score and the Phillies led 8-6 after five.

Kyle Schwarber added on in the sixth with his third home run of the series and the Phillies led 9-6 after six.

Realmuto jacked a solo homer too in the seventh to left and the Phillies took game four 10-6 to take a two-game series lead.

