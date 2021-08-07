ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TURN IT AROUND TO WIN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish pitched a solid game today, going seven innings, striking out 12 and only allowing four hits and two earned runs and giving up no walks. Via @padres on Twitter

August 7, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres let a 5-0 lead get away from them last night. They tried again tonight. Taylor Widener started for Arizona against Yu Darvish.

Manny Machado kicked things off in the first with a towering solo homer to left and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

But just like last night, it was reversed in the blink of an eye with Christian Walker’s two-run blast to left in the second and the Dbacks led 2-1.

Eric Hosmer did what his teammates couldn’t last night, though; he erased the deficit with a solo homer of his own to right in the home half of the second and we were tied at two after two.

Things were quiet until the eighth when Machado singled to score Adam Frazier. The Padres then loaded the bases and Trent Grisham walked to score Machado. Austin Nola broke it open with a lined single to right that scored two and the Padres rebounded from last night to win game two 6-2 and move to 63-49.

UP NEXT

The rubber match tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. Madison Bumgarner starts for Arizona against Blake Snell.

