ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALK OFF GAME ONE, BUT FALL BIG IN NIGHTCAP

Photo: Manny Machado's epic walk-off slide in game one. Via @padres on Twitter

June 11, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres got a big win against the reeling Rockies. They looked to take the series today in a doubleheader.

Game One

Ryan Feltner started for Colorado against Nick Martinez in game one.

Trent Grisham broke the tie in the third with a high, towering solo home run to right and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

The Rockies tied the game in the sixth with Brendan Rodgers’ RBI double to right that scored Charlie Blackmon and we were tied at one after six. Nine innings wasn’t enough to decide this one, so we went to extras.

It didn’t last long for the Padres to seal the deal, as Manny Machado scored on a wild pitch in the 10th and the Padres walked off game one of the doubleheader 2-1.

Game Two

Denver native Kyle Freeland started the nightcap for the Rockies against MacKenzie Gore.

Gore found himself in a jam in the second, loading the bases with three straight walks. He allowed a fourth to Connor Joe, allowing Yonathan Daza to score from third. Thankfully, Gore escaped with no further damage and the Rockies led 1-0 after two.

The Rockies added more in the third after a leadoff double by Brendan Rodgers. C.J. Cron drove him in with a line drive base hit to left. Randal Grichuk hit a little looping single into left to score Cron thanks to an error by Jurickson Profar. Ryan McMahon hit a sac fly to left that scored Daza and Gore’s night was over, the second-shortest start by a Padre this season. Craig Stammen came in, but the runs kept coming. Elias Diaz hit a line drive single to right that scored Grichuk from second. Joe hit a sac groundout to score Garrett Hampson and the Rockies struck for five runs to go up 6-0 after three. Gore was charged with all six runs.

The Padres finally got on the board in the fourth with Luke Voit’s sac groundout that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Rockies led 6-1 after four.

Voit helped chip away in the sixth with a line drive double down the third base line to score Profar, but that was all they got. The Padres lose their chance to take first place in the NL West with a 6-2 loss, but do take a 2-1 series lead on the Rockies thanks to the earlier win today.

UP NEXT

The rubber game tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. German Marquez starts for Colorado against Blake Snell.

