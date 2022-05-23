ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALK IT OFF IN 10TH AGAINST BREWERS

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
May 23, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres are finally home after a successful road trip to host the Brewers.  Adrian Houser started tonight’s game one against Nick Martinez.

The Brewers started the scoring in the second with Tyrone Taylor’s two-RBI double and Milwaukee led 2-0 after two.

 
The Padres fought to get on the board in the fifth when Jorge Alfaro hit a sac groundout to score Luke Voit from third.  The Brewers still kept a 2-1 lead after five.
 
Trent Grisham tied the game in the seventh with a squeeze bunt that scored Wil Myers from third and we were tied at two after seven.  The Padres blew a huge walkoff opportunity in the ninth, so we went to extras.
 
Luckily, the Padres avoided a close call from the Brewers in the top of the 10th and in the bottom of the 10th, Jose Azocar singled on a looper to center to score Manny Machado and the Padres walked it off in game one for a 3-2 win.
 
UP NEXT 
 
Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. and will also be shown on TBS.  Corbin Burnes starts for Milwaukee against Blake Snell.
 

