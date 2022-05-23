ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALK IT OFF IN 10TH AGAINST BREWERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 23, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres are finally home after a successful road trip to host the Brewers. Adrian Houser started tonight’s game one against Nick Martinez.

The Brewers started the scoring in the second with Tyrone Taylor’s two-RBI double and Milwaukee led 2-0 after two.

The Padres fought to get on the board in the fifth when Jorge Alfaro hit a sac groundout to score Luke Voit from third. The Brewers still kept a 2-1 lead after five.

Trent Grisham tied the game in the seventh with a squeeze bunt that scored Wil Myers from third and we were tied at two after seven. The Padres blew a huge walkoff opportunity in the ninth, so we went to extras.

Luckily, the Padres avoided a close call from the Brewers in the top of the 10th and in the bottom of the 10th, Jose Azocar singled on a looper to center to score Manny Machado and the Padres walked it off in game one for a 3-2 win.

UP NEXT