ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALK IT OFF EPICALLY IN EXTRAS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim via @padres on Twitter

June 21, 2022 (San Diego) - After getting swept over the weekend, it was nice to get a rebound win yesterday. The Padres tried to take the series against Arizona tonight against Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks against Sean Manaea.

Jordan Luplow started the scoring with a two-run homer in the third, but Padres’ing by the Diamondbacks in the home half allowed the Padres on the board. Ha-Seong Kim hit a gapper to left that looked like it was going to be caught, but it bounced off Luplow’s glove, allowing C.J. Abrams to score from first and the Diamondbacks kept a 2-1 lead after three.

Eric Hosmer finally tied the game in the sixth with a solo homer to center that was ruled fan interference and a home run and we were tied at two after six. Nine innings wasn’t enough, so we went to extras.

Unlike most of the Padres’ extra innings battles this season, this one took more than 10 innings. It took 11. Jorge Alfaro broke through the ice with a single to left that scored Jose Azocar from second and the Padres walked it off with a 3-2 win.

UP NEXT