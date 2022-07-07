ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALK IT OFF FOR PROFAR IN EXTRAS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter

July 7, 2022 (San Diego) - After a rare but needed Wednesday off after an embarrassing sweep by the Mariners, the Padres are back in action with the NL West and the Giants. Logan Webb started tonight’s game one for San Francisco against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

Manny Machado broke the tie in the four with a massive solo homer to deep left and the Padres led 1-0 after four.

The game looked sold to the Padres, but with two outs in the ninth, Brandon Crawford ruined everything and hit a single to right that scored Austin Slater. The Padres didn’t bother trying in their half of the ninth, so we went to extras.

But luckily for the Padres, Jorge Alfaro saved their hides with a ground rule double walk-off to center, his third walk-off hit of the season, in the 10th, Ha-Seong Kim walked in from third and the Padres walked off game one 2-1, a game that saw Jurickson Profar badly injured and wheeled off on a stretcher after colliding with C.J. Abrams on a fly ball.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow night at 6:40 p.m. A pitcher to be named starts for the Giants against Blake Snell.

