ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WALKED OFF IN GAME TWO

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 13, 2021 (Phoenix) - The Padres took a bad loss yesterday against the Dbacks and today’s Friday the 13th, so all you can do is click the cut to see how they fared with Blake Snell on the mound against MadBum for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks struck first in the second with Dalton Varsho’s single to left center that scored Carson Kelly and the Snakes took a 1-0 lead after two.

Ketel Marte added some insurance for the Dbacks with a line drive home run to left in the fifth and the Snakes led 2-0 after five.

But Wil Myers saved the day in the seventh with a two-run blast--his 13th of the season--to left center to tie the ballgame at two after seven.

We avoided extra innings with Varsho’s huge walk-off solo blast to right and the Dbacks walked it off 3-2 to take the second game of the series. The Padres fall to 66-52.

UP NEXT

Game three tomorrow is at 5:10 p.m. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Tyler Gilbert for Arizona.

