ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WIN 12TH CONSECUTIVE HOME GAME FOR LONGEST HOME WIN STREAK IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Blake Snell was on fire tonight, pitching seven innings and striking out 10 and only allowing one hit.  Via @padres on Twitter 
 
June 4, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night was a really good game with both teams fighting hard, but the Padres came through to win game one.  Tonight, the Friars saw an old friend in Joey Lucchesi on the mound for the Mets against Blake Snell.

Manny Machado kicked things off in the first with a solo homer to deep left and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

 
It was quiet for the rest of the game until the Padres loaded the bases in the seventh and Manny Machado walked to score Jurickson Profar and the Padres took game two easily with a 2-0 win to move to 36-23.  With the 12th consecutive win at home tonight, it’s the longest home win streak in Padres history.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game three tomorrow is unusually late for a Saturday at 7:10 p.m.  Jacob deGrom starts for New York against Grossmont High alum and sole Padres no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.
 

