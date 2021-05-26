ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WIN IN EXTRAS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

May 26, 2021 (Milwaukee) - The Padres were able to come back and snag game two from the Brewers last night. Today was game three. Chris Paddack started against Eric Lauer for Milwaukee.

Fernando Tatis Jr. started things in the first with a sac fly to left that scored Tommy Pham and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

Lauer erased that deficit in the third with a solo homer to center and we were tied at one after three. The Padres avoided giving up the walk-off in the ninth and we were headed to bonus baseball.

Victor Caratini took care of business in the 10th with a single to short right to score Wil Myers and it was enough to lift the Padres over the Brewers 2-1 and take a two-game series lead. They move to 32-18.

