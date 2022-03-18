ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WIN FIRST GAME OF SPRING

By Liz Alper

Photo: new Padre Jorge Alfaro hit a three-run homer today. Via @padres on Twitter

March 18, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - Baseball. Is. Back. The regular season may have been pushed back due to the lockout, but a deal has been reached and baseball is back and that means the Padres are back. Today, they had their first spring training game as they took on the Mariners in Peoria. Marco Gonzales started for the Mariners against MacKenzie Gore.

The Padres scored the first runs of 2022 in the second with a single by C.J. Abrams that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres led 1-0 after two.

It remained quiet until the sixth when Julio Rodríguez knocked a three-run bomb to left on a line to put the Mariners on the board and give them the lead.

But the Padres reclaimed it in the home half of the sixth when Jorge Alfaro hit a three-run homer of his own to give the Pads back the lead. C.J. Hinojosa singled to score Luis Liberato and the Padres led 5-3 after six.

The Mariners’ last run came in the seventh on Mike Ford’s double that scored Forrest Wall. The Padres led 6-4.

The Padres added one in the eighth on Nomar Mazara’s homer and the Padres took their first game of spring training 6-4.

UP NEXT

The Padres head to Mesa to play the Cubs. First pitch tomorrow is at 1:05 p.m. Reiss Knehr starts against Justin Steele for the Cubs.