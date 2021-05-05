ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WIN TILT WITH BUCCOS TO TAKE SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 5, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres and Pirates are even at one game apiece. Tonight, the Padres looked to take the series. J.T. Brubaker started tonight for Pittsburgh against Yu Darvish.

The Padres were the ones who got things started early this time with a solo homer to right from Victor Caratini, his second as a Padre and San Diego led 1-0 after three.

Wil Myers added on in the fifth with a single to the hole in left to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 2-0 after five.

Bryan Reynolds got the Pirates on the board finally with a solo homer just over the left field wall in the sixth. Ka’ai Tom tied the game with a sac fly to center that scored Erik Gonzalez and kicked Darvish out of the game. He was replaced by Craig Stammen, who got the Padres out of the inning unscathed, but we were tied 2-2.

Jake Cronenworth regained the lead for the Padres in the home half of the sixth with a two-run RBI single and the Padres escaped the jaws of a losing series with a 4-2 win and a 2-1 series win. They move to 18-14.

