ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WIN TILT WITH BUCCOS TO TAKE SERIES

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
May 5, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres and Pirates are even at one game apiece.  Tonight, the Padres looked to take the series.  J.T. Brubaker started tonight for Pittsburgh against Yu Darvish.

The Padres were the ones who got things started early this time with a solo homer to right from Victor Caratini, his second as a Padre and San Diego led 1-0 after three.
 
Wil Myers added on in the fifth with a single to the hole in left to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 2-0 after five.
 
Bryan Reynolds got the Pirates on the board finally with a solo homer just over the left field wall in the sixth.  Ka’ai Tom tied the game with a sac fly to center that scored Erik Gonzalez and kicked Darvish out of the game.  He was replaced by Craig Stammen, who got the Padres out of the inning unscathed, but we were tied 2-2.
 
Jake Cronenworth regained the lead for the Padres in the home half of the sixth with a two-run RBI single and the Padres escaped the jaws of a losing series with a 4-2 win and a 2-1 series win.  They move to 18-14.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Padres get tomorrow off before a weekend trip to the Bay Area to face the Giants.  First pitch Friday night is at 6:45 p.m.  Blake Snell starts against Anthony DeSclafani starts for San Francisco.
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon