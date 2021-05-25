ECM PADRES REPORT: PADS BOUNCE BACK TO TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

May 25, 2021 (Milwaukee) - The Padres dropped their first game in nine games yesterday, but they had three more against the Brewers, so they tried again tonight with Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove against Corbin Burnes for Milwaukee.

The Padres got the upper hand first. After a pickoff attempt to second in the third, the throw to the plate was late, allowing Victor Caratini to score from third. Jurickson Profar singled on a line to right to score Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three.

The Padres added more in the sixth with a sac fly to center from Fernando Tatis Jr. to score Tommy Pham. Eric Hosmer singled on the ground up the middle to score Profar and the Padres jumped to a 4-0 lead after six.

Pham added more in the seventh on a fielder’s choice to score Kim and Profar lined a sharp double to right to score Brian O’Grady and the Padres led 6-0.

The Brewers finally got on the board with a solo homer from Travis Shaw in the home half of the seventh and the Padres led 6-1 after seven.

Tatis Jr. scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and the Padres took game two with a 7-1 win, moving to 31-18.

