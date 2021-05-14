By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) - After taking a crazy series with the Rockies, the Padres headed home to host the Cardinals for the weekend. Johan Oviedo started tonight’s game one for St. Louis against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

The Padres kicked things off in the first with a long double to left by Manny Machado that scored Trent Grisham. They threatened with more, but that was all they’d get and they led 1-0 after two.

Brian O’Grady added on in the third with the bases loaded with a sac fly to center. Tucupita Marcano grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Jake Cronenworth to score and the Padres upped their lead to 3-0 after three.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the fifth and a sac fly by Yadier Molina that scored Tommy Edman put the Redbirds on the board. The Padres still led 3-1 after five.

Machado singled on another long line drive to left to score Grisham in the sixth and the Padres led 4-1 after six.

The Padres loaded the bases again in the seventh and Ha-Seong Kim hit a sac fly to center that scored O’Grady and the Padres led 5-1 after seven.

In the eighth, the Cardinals made things a bit more interesting with Tyler O’Neill’s two-run home run just over the right field wall, his eighth of the year and the Padres’ lead was cut to 5-3 after eight.

The Cards didn’t go quietly. In the ninth, former Rockie Nolan Arenado launched a solo homer to left, his seventh of the year, to make it a one-run game, but the Padres held strong to take game one 5-4 and move to 22-17 and back to second in the NL West.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 5:40 p.m. Adam Wainwright starts for St. Louis against Chris Paddack.

