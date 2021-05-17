ECM PADRES REPORT: PADS LEAVE ROX SCORELESS IN GAME ONE ROUT

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish was impeccable tonight, pitching seven innings, striking out 10 and only giving up four hits. Via @padres on Twitter

May 17, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres didn’t get the sweep against the Cardinals, but they took two out of three and that’s okay. Now it was time to welcome the Rockies back to Petco Park. Jon Gray started for Colorado in tonight’s game one against Yu Darvish.

The Padres got things started early in the first with Manny Machado’s two-run blast to left, just over the reach of Raimel Tapia. When it looked like the inning was ending on a routine ground ball from Jurickson Profar, Gray dropped Connor Joe’s underhanded pass, allowing Jake Cronenworth to score and the Padres jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one.

Victor Caratini added a huge help in the fourth with the bases loaded with a double to left that scored two runs and the Padres led 5-0 after four.

After an errant throw to first allowed Profar to triple in the sixth, Ha-Seong Kim scored him with a single to left. Gray was finally taken out of the game and replaced by Lucas Gilbreath, who gave up a hit that went right through Trevor Story’s legs, allowing Darvish to score and the Padres tacked on two runs to take game one in a big way with a 7-0 win. They move to 25-17, half a game behind the Giants, who stay in first with a 6-3 win over the Reds.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow’s game two is at 7:10 p.m. Austin Gomber starts for Colorado against Blake Snell.

