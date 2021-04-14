Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove gave up his first hit in 32 innings tonight in his return to Pittsburgh. He went four innings and threw 81 pitches, walked two and struck out six. V ia @padres on Twitter

April 14, 2021 (Pittsburgh) - The Pirates were able to take game two from the Friars last night, but the Padres still had the opportunity to split as they went into today’s game three with ex-Bucco, Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove on the mound against Tyler Anderson for the Bucs.

This time, it was the Buccos who started things with Gregory Polanco’s solo homer to right in the second that gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead after two.

The Pirates added insurance in the fifth with Colin Moran’s single to center that scored Adam Frazier and the Pirates led 2-0.

The only run the Padres would get came in the sixth when Tommy Pham singled to center to score Manny Machado and cut the lead in half to 2-1 after six.

In the eighth, Erik Gonzalez singled on a fly ball that Jurickson Profar deflected, allowing Polanco to score. Frazier put the nail in the coffin with a single to center that scored Dustin Fowler and Michael Perez and the Pirates were able to take game three from the Padres with a 5-1 score. The Padres fall to 8-5 and to third in the NL West.

UP NEXT

Be ready to wake up early tomorrow for the series finale; first pitch is at 9:35 a.m. Chris Paddack starts against Mitch Keller for the Bucs.

