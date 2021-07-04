ECM PADRES REPORT: PADS ROUT PHILS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado hit two home runs today. Via @padres on Twitter

July 4, 2021 (Philadelphia) - The Padres were not having a happy Fourth of July weekend; they came into today’s game having lost three straight. So today’s game was just a fun game on our nation’s birthday to see if they could win. Blake Snell, fresh off being reinstated from the IL, started against Vince Velasquez for the Phillies.

Manny Machado did the same thing he did yesterday in the first inning; hit a towering two-run home run to center to give the Padres a 2-0 lead after one.

Machado did it again in the third, this time for three runs and the Padres led 5-0 after three.

The Phillies got on the board in the sixth with J.T. Realmuto’s solo homer and the Padres led 5-1 after six.

And then, the pile-on icing on the cake came. Eric Hosmer doubled in the ninth to score three and Webster Rivas smashed a three-run homer and the Padres salvaged one game from the Phillies, leaving us to wonder where this offense was for the past two games. The Padres moved to 50-36.

UP NEXT

The Padres return home, where their campaign against the NL East continues with four games against the Nationals. Game one is tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. A pitcher to be named will start for the Nationals against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

OTHER NEWS

Mark Melancon, Yu Darvish and Jake Cronenworth added to All-Star Game NL roster

TRANSACTIONS