ECM PADRES REPORT: PADS WALK OFF SLOW GAME TWO IN 10TH

By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell pitched well, going six innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

May 18, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres took game one against the Rockies in a landslide victory last night. They looked to take the series in game two tonight. Austin Gomber started for Colorado against Blake Snell.

This time, the Padres were the ones to get into trouble early. Josh Fuentes hit an RBI double to center with runners in scoring position in the second to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

Jurickson Profar saved the day in the home half of the second with a sac groundout that scored Tommy Pham and we were tied at one after two. By after the ninth inning at 10:30 at night, no one had broken the ice further and we were headed to bonus baseball.

It only took one inning and a Rockies error to give the Padres the series win. Relief pitcher Daniel Bard threw a wild pitch, allowing Jorge Mateo to score from the third and the Padres walk it off in 10 2-1 and take the series. They move to 26-17.

