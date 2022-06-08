ECM PADRES REPORT: PARTY IN PETCO PARK; PADRES RIDE WAVE TO BLOWOUT SERIES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Sean Manaea via @padres on Twitter

June 8, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres got a big revenge win–a shutout–to even the series with the Mets at one game apiece. Tonight they tried to take the series against Chris Bassitt for New York against Sean Manaea.

The Padres took the first lead again in the first with Nomar Mazara’s single that scored Jurickson Profar and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

Manny Machado added on in a big way in the third with a line drive double down the third base line that scored Jake Cronenworth from first and the Padres led 2-0 after three.

The Padres loaded the bases in the fourth and Profar came through with a line drive to right that scored two. Cronenworth did the same with a deep double to right, good for another two and Machado doubled to score Cronenworth and the Padres ended a big inning up 7-0 after four.

Profar wasn’t done yet; he hit a long double off the right field wall in the fifth to score Ha-Seong Kim. Cronenworth wasn’t done yet either; he blasted a three-run bomb to right field to put the Padres in double digits, 11-0 after five.

The Mets finally got on the board in the seventh with Jeff McNeil’s RBI single. Luis Guillome grounded into a double play that scored Eduardo Escobar. In the home half, Trent Grisham scored and Profar reached first on a throwing error, allowing Kim to score and the Padres sent the Mets back to New York with their tails between their legs with a 13-2 win and a 2-1 series win.

UP NEXT

After a much-needed day off tomorrow, the Mets leave and the Padres are finally back to facing the NL West when the Rockies come to town. Game one Friday is at 6:40 p.m.

