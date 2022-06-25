ECM PADRES REPORT: PHILLIES DROP PADRES FOR SERIES LEAD

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jorge Alfaro via @padres on Twitter

June 25, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres successfully evened the series with Philadelphia last night by doing the bare minimum and scoring one run. They hoped to take a series lead tonight against Zach Eflin for the Phillies against Blake Snell.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth when J.T. Realmuto hit his fifth home run of the year with a line drive to left. Yairo Munoz hit a sac groundout to score Alec Bohm from third. Kyle Schwarber hit a line drive to right, past the dive of Jake Cronenworth, to score Didi Gregorius, but Jorge Alfaro narrowed the gap with one swing in the bottom of the fifth on a double to straight center that scored two. The Phils clung to a 3-2 lead after five.

But the Phillies escaped in the sixth with Bohm’s RBI double to left that was deflected off of Jurickson Profar’s glove, allowing Realmuto to score and Snell’s night was done. Steven WIlson came in and got the last, but the Phillies took the series lead with a 4-2 win.

UP NEXT